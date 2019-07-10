3 vehicles owned by Elvis Presley going up for auction

This photo provided by GWS Auctions shows a motorcycle that belonged to Elvis Presley. Kruse GWS Auctions said the motorcycle and other items will be part of its Artifacts of Hollywood auction on Aug. 31, 2019. The auction house said the 1976 Harley Davidson FLH 1200 Electra Glide motorcycle was the last motorcycle Presley ever purchased. (GWS Auctions via AP)