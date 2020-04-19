Babyface-Teddy Riley battle fizzles on Instagram Live

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2017 file photo, Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds arrives at the Secret Genius Awards at Vibiana in Los Angeles. The much-hyped battle between Edmonds and Teddy Riley was derailed by audio issues, forcing the R&B producers to postpone the Instagram Live event. More than 400,000 tuned in Saturday night, April 18, 2020, to watch the livestream with Riley and Edmonds. But sound and technical issues plagued the friendly competition. The battle had already been postponed from April 12 after Edmonds was diagnosed with COVID-19. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)