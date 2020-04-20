Wildlife photographer Peter Beard found dead near his home

FILE - This June 20, 2013 file photo shows, photographer Peter Beard, flanked by Zara Beard, left, and Nejma Khanum at a screening of "Blackfish" in New York. Beard has been found dead three weeks after being reported missing from his cliff-side home at the tip of Long Island. He was 82. His family posted a statement on Beard's website Sunday night saying “He died where he lived: in nature.” Beard was best known for his photos of African wildlife, taken in the decades when he lived and worked at his tent camp in Kenya. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)