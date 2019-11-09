Film probes history of Native Americans in the US military

FILE - In this March 23, 2005, file photo, a portrait of U.S. Army Spc. Lori Piestewa, is shown behind her father, Terry Piestewa, right, and her son, Brandon Piestewa, at a sunrise ceremony in Phoenix. Lori Piestewa, a member of the Hopi Tribe and a single mother of two, is believed to be the first American Indian woman killed while fighting for the U.S. military. "The Warrior Tradition," a new film set to air on most PBS stations Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, examines the history of Native Americans in the U.S. military since World War I. (AP Photo/Matt York)