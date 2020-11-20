Turkish, Saudi leaders speak by phone ahead of G20 summit

FILE - In this March 26, 2020, file photo, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, participates in a teleconference with G20 leaders amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Istanbul. The Nov. 21-22, 2020, Group of 20 summit, hosted by Saudi Arabia, will be held online this year because of the coronavirus. The pandemic has offered the G-20 an opportunity to prove how such bodies can facilitate international cooperation in crises — but has also underscored their shortcomings. (Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool, File)