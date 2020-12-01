'Big Sky' producers recognize Native American criticism

This image released by Paramount Network shows, Gil Birmingham, from the series "Yellowstone." Native American tribes and coalitions are condemning “Big Sky,” a Montana-set ABC drama, for ignoring the history of violence inflicted on Indigenous women and instead making whites the crime victims. Native Americans are used to being routinely ignored by American popular culture, with their presence on TV barely a blip as just a handful of shows. Paramount Network's “Yellowstone" includes them. (Emerson Miller/Paramount Network via AP)