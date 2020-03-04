Raphael fever hits Italy but art isn't immune from virus

A man wearing a mask takes picture at a press preview of Raphael's exhibition in Rome, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. The paintings, drawings and sketches in the most ambitious assemblage ever of Raphael works in an exhibition, more than even the Renaissance superstar had in his workshop at one time, are collectively insured for 4 billion euros ($.4 billion), against the likes of theft or vandalism. But no money can guarantee that Italy’s outbreak of coronavirus, the largest in Europe, won’t play havoc with the three-month run in Rome of the art world’s eagerly-awaited blockbuster. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)