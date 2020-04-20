Brazil's Bolsonaro seeks end to social isolation measures

Demonstrators stand with a banner that reads in Portuguese "We want the Army in power" at the Alvorada palace, after a protest demanding for military intervention during the new coronavirus emergency, in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, April 19, 2020. Bolsonaro came out in support of a small protest Sunday that defended military intervention, infringing his own ministry's recommendations to maintain social distancing and prompting fierce critics. (AP Photo/Andre Borges)