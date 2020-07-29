Pharrell, Beastie Boys, RZA, halftime show score Emmy nods

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019 file photo, Pharrell Williams arrives at the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Grammy-winners including Williams, the Beastie Boys and Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor have a chance of winning their first-ever honors at the Emmy Awards. Williams is nominated for outstanding original music and lyrics for “Letter to My Godfather” from “The Black Godfather,” the Netflix documentary about music executive Clarence Avant. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)