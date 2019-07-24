Judge temporarily blocks new Arkansas anti-abortion laws

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2012, file photo, Kristine Baker smiles after being sworn in as a U.S. District judge for the Eastern District of Arkansas in Little Rock. Baker blocked three new abortion restrictions from taking effect Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Arkansas, including a measure that opponents say would likely force the state’s only surgical abortion clinic to close. (Rick McFarland/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File)