Pageant powerhouse Venezuela to hold virtual beauty contest

Stylist Juan Bautista, wearing a protective face mask and shield, applies eyeliner to Lara state beauty pageant contestant Jhosskaren Carrizo, in a Venevision television station dressing room, before a meeting with judges, in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Quarantine rules and social distancing has forced the contestants to train at home and online with limited access to the venue itself where strict measures are in place. The pageant is due to take place on Sept. 24. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)