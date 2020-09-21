Critic of Chinese leader sentenced to 18 years in graft case

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2010, file photo, Chinese real estate mogul Ren Zhiqiang speaks near the Chinese character for "Real Estate" at a press reception for his book on China's property market in Shanghai. Ren, the former chairman of a Chinese state-owned real estate company who publicly criticized President Xi Jinping's handling of the coronavirus pandemic was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 in a corruption case, the government announced. (Chinatopix via AP, File)