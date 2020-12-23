British model, fashion muse Stella Tennant dies at 50

FILE In this Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 file photo, model Stella Tennant poses during a photocall before Chanel Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion collection presented in Paris. Tennant, the aristocratic British model who was a muse to designers including Karl Lagerfeld and Gianni Versace, has died suddenly at the age of 50, her family said Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. The family asked for their privacy to be respected and said Tennant was “a wonderful woman and an inspiration to us all.” Police Scotland said there were no suspicious circumstances. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)