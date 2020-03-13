Philadelphia officer shot and killed while serving warrant

In this image provided by WPVI-TV 6ABC, police officers salute as the hearse carrying the body of Philadelphia police officer Cpl. James O'Çonnor leaves the hospital on Friday, March 13, 2020 in Philadelphia. O'Çonnor was shot and killed early Friday as he served a homicide warrant at a home in the city's Frankford section. (WPVI-TV 6ABC via AP)