6 staffers setting up for Trump rally positive for COVID-19

FILE - In this June 16, 2020, file photo James Massery, left, of Preston, Okla., and Daniel Hedman, of Tulsa, Okla., supporters of President Donald Trump, camp outside the BOK Center in Tulsa four days before his scheduled rally Saturday. President Donald Trump's campaign says six staff members helping set up for his Saturday night rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have tested positive for coronavirus. (AP Photo/Tom McCarthy, File)