Faith groups pray, sing in post-vote ritual in New York

The Rev. Chris Long, assistant senior minister for the Community Church of New York, left, and TJ Williams, second from left, pray with a group of interfaith leaders gathered outside of the Judson Memorial Church near Washington Square Park in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Muslims, Jews, Christians and Buddhists came together to show solidarity among faith communities as the country awaits the final result of the U.S. presidential election. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)