Former Peruvian president Alejandro Toledo arrested in US

FILE - In this April 7, 2011 file photo, then presidential candidate Alejandro Toledo takes part in a campaign rally in Lima, Peru. The Peruvian public prosecutor's office said Tuesday, July 16, 2019, that the Toledo the former president was arrested in the United States where he currently resides, on an extradition order requested by Peru to stand trial for a corruption case involving Brazilian construction company Odebrecht. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia, File)