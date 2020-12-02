Huge Puerto Rico radio telescope, already damaged, collapses

This satellite image provided by 2020 Maxar Technologies shows the damaged radio telescope at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2020. The National Science Foundation announced Thursday, Nov. 17 that it will close the huge telescope in a blow to scientists worldwide who depend on it to search for planets, asteroids and extraterrestrial life, saying it‚Äôs too dangerous to keep operating the single-dish radio telescope because the entire structure could collapse. (Satellite image ¬©2020 Maxar Technologies via AP)