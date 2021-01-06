Fed supported advance notice before changing bond purchases

FILE - This Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 file photo shows the Federal Reserve in Washington. Federal Reserve officials last month supported providing advance notice before the central bank makes changes to its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases. The minutes of those discussions released Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 show wide support for adding language to the Fed's policy statement to indicate that the purchases would continue “until substantial further progress" has been made toward the central bank's maximum employment and price stability goals. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)