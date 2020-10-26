Spokesman: China to sanction US arms suppliers to Taiwan

FILE - In this June 10, 2019, file photo, an American flag flies in front of the facade of Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems facility, in Woburn, Mass. China announced Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 it will impose sanctions on U.S. companies including Raytheon, Boeing and Lockheed Martin for supplying weapons to rival Taiwan, a foreign ministry spokesman said Monday. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)