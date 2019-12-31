Mexico says a total of 7 detained in killing of 9 Americans

Adrian LeBaron, left, looks over at Julian LeBaron during an interview in Mexico City, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. LeBaron and other relatives of nine U.S. dual citizens slaughtered in northern Mexico last month say President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador prayed with them for the safety of the country and pledged to visit the region. Three young mothers and six children were killed in the attack near the border of the northern states of Sonora and Chihuahua. Officials have said a drug cartel is suspected in the attack. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)