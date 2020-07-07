Brazil's President Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - In this May 26, 2020 file photo, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, wearing a face mask with a logo of the Federal Police, leaves his official residence of Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. Bolsonaro won the presidency in 2018 with a campaign that emphasized law and order, and said police should be able to kill criminals with almost no legal constraints in order to curb homicides. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, FIle)