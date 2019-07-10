Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith launch media venture

FILE - In this May 21, 2019 file photo, Will Smith, right, kisses Jada Pinkett Smith as they arrive at the premiere of "Aladdin" at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. The Hollywood power couple on Wednesday announced the launch of a new media venture. According to a statement, Westbrook Inc. will be a cross-platform holding company “formed to execute the Smith family’s global content and commerce business strategy.” (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)