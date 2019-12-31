Kim vows to show new N. Korean weapon, never trade security

People watch a TV screen showing a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump, right, during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Kim accused the Trump administration of dragging its feet in nuclear negotiations and warned that his country will soon show a new strategic weapon to the world as it bolsters its nuclear deterrent in the face of "gangster-like" U.S. pressure. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)