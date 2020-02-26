'No way out': Demographics drive GOP nosedive on West Coast

This Jan. 28, 2020 photo shows the Tower theatre located in downtown Bend, Ore., where the population in the early 1990's was around 25,000 and leaned Republican. Demographic shifts are helping push the Republican Party into a nosedive along the West Coast. The last Republican presidential candidate that California went for was George H.W. Bush. For Oregon and Washington, it was Ronald Reagan. Now, Republicans in the three states are even struggling to hold seats in Congress, statehouses and city councils. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)