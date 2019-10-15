Farrow details lack of enthusiasm at NBC for Weinstein story

This combination photo shows Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Ronan Farrow at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 24, 2019, left, and NBC News President Noah Oppenheim at the 2016 AFI Festival "Jackie" Centerpiece Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 14, 2016. Farrow's account of his contentious divorce from NBC News, the more evidence he gathered on Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct, the less enthusiastic his bosses seemed to be. NBC's decision to let Farrow take his work to the New Yorker magazine is widely regarded as one of the biggest mistakes in journalism the past few years. His former employers call Farrow's book, "Catch and Kill," a smear. It's being published Tuesday. (AP Photo)