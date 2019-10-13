'Be water': Police swoop as Hong Kong protests shift tactics

Police remove a road block set up by anti government protesters at Tseun Wan, Hong Kong, Sunday, Oct.13, 2019. The semi-autonomous Chinese city is in its fifth month of a movement that initially began in response to a now-withdrawn extradition bill that would have allowed Hong Kong residents to be tried for crimes in mainland China. The protests have since ballooned to encompass broader demands for electoral reforms and an inquiry into alleged police abuse. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)