Hong Kong police fire tear gas after protesters defy ban

A protester steps on a poster depicting former Chinese Premier Li Peng with the words "June 4th Butcher" who recently passed away, during a rally In Hong Kong Saturday, July 27, 2019. Thousands of protesters began marching Saturday in a Hong Kong district despite police warnings that their presence would spark confrontations with local residents. Demonstrators wearing black streamed through Yuen Long, the area where a mob brutally attacked people in a commuter rail station last Sunday. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)