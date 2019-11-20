Ex-Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh faces fraud, tax charges

FILE - In this June 8, 2018 file photo, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh addresses a gathering during the annual meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Boston. The disgraced former mayor of Baltimore who resigned amid investigations into deals to sell her self-published children's books has been charged with fraud and tax evasion. An 11-count federal indictment unsealed Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, accuses Pugh of abusing her office for personal gain. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)