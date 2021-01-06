WikiLeaks founder Assange denied bail in UK

Stella Moris girlfriend of Julian Assange, left, with Wikileaks spokesman Kristinn Hrafnsson, leave Westminster Magistrates Court after Assange was denied bail at a hearing in the court, in London, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. On Monday Judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled that Julian Assange cannot be extradited to the US. because of concerns about his mental health. Assange had been charged under the US's 1917 Espionage Act for "unlawfully obtaining and disclosing classified documents related to the national defence". Assange is still in custody. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)