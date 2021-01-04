UK judge refuses US extradition of WikiLeaks founder Assange

Stella Moris girlfriend of Julian Assange speaks to the media after a ruling that he cannot be extradited to the United States, outside the Old Bailey in London, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. A British judge has rejected the United States' request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face espionage charges, saying it would be "oppressive" because of his mental health. District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said Assange was likely to commit suicide if sent to the U.S. The U.S. government said it would appeal the decision. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)