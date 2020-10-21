Florida's Pinellas County is one to watch on election night

Early voter Kathleen Monokandilios, of Palm Harbor, holds her ballot while waiting in line to enter the early voting location at The Centre of Palm Harbor, 1500 16th St., during early voting on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Palm Harbor, Fla. Early voting is available in Pinellas County, Oct. 19 through Nov. 1, 2020 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., daily. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)