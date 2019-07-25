Whitney Museum leader linked to tear gas quits after protest

This June 9, 2019 photo shows artwork by Nicole Eisenman, titled "Procession," on a rooftop terrace at the Whitney Museum of American Art. The resignation of museum vice chairman of the board Warren Kanders cam after eight artists, including Eisenman had requested to have their work pulled from the museum in protest to Kanders' ownership of a company that makes law enforcement supplies, including tear gas. (David Lutzker via AP)