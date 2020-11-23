Federal prisons to prioritize staff to receive virus vaccine

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2020, file photo, the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind. The federal Bureau of Prisons will begin allowing inmates to have visitors again in October, months after visits were suspended at the 122 federal prisons across the U.S. The visitation plan is detailed in an internal memo issued Monday, Aug. 31, and obtained by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)