With new album, Epik High endures in South Korea music scene

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2015, file photo, South Korean K-Pop group Epik High members arrive to attend the K-POP Awards 2014 in Seoul, South Korea. Popular South Korean hip-hop trio Epik High was working on a song called “End of the World” before the pandemic hit in 2020. Now, the band's frontman Tablo says, “I wish that this song is not relevant.” (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)