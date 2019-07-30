Cambodia fines waste importer, sets deadline for its return

Kun Nhim, general director of Cambodia's General Department of Customs and Excise of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, left, gives a press conference as Neth Pheaktra, center, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Environment, listens, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Cambodia's government has ordered the local company that imported almost seven dozen containers of plastic waste from the US and Canada that were discovered sitting at a seaport to be fined, and warned that if the waste is not sent back to its countries of origin before Aug. 24. the company will face criminal charges.(AP Photo/Heng Sinith)