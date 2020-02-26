US, South Korea militaries face new enemy in viral outbreak

FILE - In this July 6, 2016, file photo, South Korea and U.S. marines participate in a joint military exercise between South Korea and the United States in Pohang, South Korea. The number of new virus cases in South Korea jumped again Wednesday and the first U.S. military soldier tested positive, with his infection and many others connected to a southeastern city where the outbreak has clustered. The U.S. military is urging its personnel to avoid handshakes and non-mission essential large gatherings. (Kim Joon-bum/Yonhap via AP, File)