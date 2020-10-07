Ex-cop charged in Floyd's death freed on $1 million bond

FILE - This June 3, 3030 file photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff's Office shows former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd. Chauvin posted bail on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, and was released from prison, according to court documents. Chauvin posted a $1 million bond, and the Department of Corrections confirmed he was no longer in custody at the state's facility in Oak Park Heights, where he had been detained pending trial. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP)