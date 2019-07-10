Spanish judge rules 43-year-old man is son of Julio Iglesias

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2016 file photo, Spain's singer Julio Iglesias smiles during his star unveiling ceremony at the Walk of Fame in San Juan, Puerto Rico. A Spanish judge has ruled on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 that there exists sufficient evidence to determine that a 43-year-old Spanish man is the biological son of Julio Iglesias, despite the singer’s refusal to submit to genetic testing. The judge said the famous crooner’s refusal to have a DNA test, along with other evidence, is enough to rule in favor of the paternity suit brought by Javier Sanchez. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti, File)