With traditional venues shut, Berlin artists take to streets

Gerd Norman from a group of independent artists known as Entenfuss Kultur, Duck's Foot Culture, performes at a so-called 'Show Windows' at the district Prenzlauer Berg in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. With theaters and concert halls shuttered to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, some Berlin artists are taking their performances to the streets of the German capital in an effort to keep their edge during the pandemic and feed a population starved for cultural interaction. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)