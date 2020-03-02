ECB's Lagarde: 'Ready to take targeted action' on economy

President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde addresses an event to launch the private finance agenda for the 2020 United Nations Climate Change Conference COP26 at Guildhall in London, Thursday Feb. 27, 2020. The 2020 United Nations Climate Change Conference COP26 will be hosted in Glasgow from November 9 - November 19, 2020 under the presidency of the UK. (Tolga Akmen/Pool via AP)