Congo announces end to 2nd deadliest Ebola outbreak ever

FILE - In this Sunday, July 14, 2019 file photo, an Ebola victim is put to rest at the Muslim cemetery in Beni, Congo. Eastern Congo on Thursday, June 25, 2020 has marked an official end to the second deadliest Ebola outbreak in history that killed 2,280 people over nearly two years as armed groups and community mistrust undermined the promise of new vaccines. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)