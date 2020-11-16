Saudi Aramco to issue bonds as it seeks cash amid oil slump

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company Armco and stock market officials celebrate during the official ceremony marking the debut of Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) on the Riyadh's stock market, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia's oil giant Aramco announced Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, it will issue international bonds as it seeks a cash infusion to help pay for billions of dollars in dividends the company promised shareholders before the global coronavirus pandemic sent oil prices plummeting. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)