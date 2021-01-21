Biden halts border wall building after Trump's final surge

Then-first lady Pat Nixon speaks at the dedication of Frriendship Park in San Diego, on the border with Tijuana, Mexico, on Aug. 18, 1971. In the days before Joe Biden became president, construction crews worked quickly to finish Donald Trump's wall at an iconic cross-border park overlooking the Pacific Ocean that then-first lady Pat Nixon inaugurated in 1971 as symbol of international friendship. Biden on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 ordered a "pause" on all wall construction within a week, one of 17 executive edicts issued on his first day in office, including six dealing with immigration. (Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum via AP)