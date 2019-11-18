Jon Voight, Alison Krauss honoured with national medals

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2016, file photo, author James Patterson poses for a portrait in New York. Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight, singer and musician Allison Krauss and mystery writer Patterson are among those being honored by President Donald Trump for their contributions to the arts or the humanities. The White House announced four recipients of the National Medal of Arts and four of the National Humanities Medal Sunday night, Nov. 17, 2019. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)