N. Korea's Kim adds title: General secretary of ruling party

A man wearing a face mask walks past near a TV screen showing a footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Kim was given a new title, “general secretary” of the ruling Workers’ Party, formerly held by his late father and grandfather, state media reported Monday, in what appears to a symbolic move aimed at bolstering his authority amid growing economic challenges. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)