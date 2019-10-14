Trump calls for Spicer votes on 'Dancing with the Stars'

This Sept. 30, 2019 photo released by ABC shows former White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, left, and Lindsay Arnold during the celebrity dance competition series "Dancing With the Stars," in Los Angeles. President Donald Trump tweeted Monday, Oct. 14, that viewers should vote for Spicer. The president called hima “good guy” and wrote “he has always been there for us!” Spicer told USA Today there’s no question a “huge” amount of his votes come from Trump supporters. (Eric McCandless/ABC via AP)