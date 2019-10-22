Facebook says Libra won't launch without US approval

FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pauses while testifying before a House Energy and Commerce hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election and data privacy. Zuckerberg plans to tell Congress Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, that the company’s planned Libra cryptocurrency won’t launch unless all U.S. regulators approve. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)