Australian TV journalist who met with Rita Wilson has virus

The cement inscription of actor Tom Hanks sits in the nearly empty forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Hanks and his wife, actress-singer Rita Wilson, have tested positive for the coronavirus, the actor said in a statement Wednesday. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)