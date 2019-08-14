NewsAlert: Philadelphia gunman in custody after hourslong standoff NewsAlert: Philadelphia gunman in custody 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Officers gather for crowd control near a massive police presence set up outside a house as they investigate an active shooting situation, in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) MR Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save PHILIDELPHIA, United States - Police say a gunman who shot and wounded six Philadelphia police officers is in custody after an hourslong standoff. More to come. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags International Justice Gunman Police Officer Philadelphia Police Standoff Custody United States Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles2.6 magnitude quake rattles South OkanaganMacleans not impressed with PentictonWoman missing near SummerlandPenticton's first cannabis shop now openConservatives talking crime in Penticton, OliverEagle Bluff fire growingIconic retailer Grant King closingMeet the new Miss PentictonIconic Penticton restaurant changes handsJudge rejects deal, tacks on time Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Online Poll Do you think local governments should put stricter limits on carriage houses, basement suites and other such units to ensure they’re used for permanent living accommodations rather than short-term vacation rentals? You voted: Yes, the rental market is still too tight and too expensive No, property owners should be able to decide what they do with their property Local governments should focus their energy on lobbying senior levels of government for more social housing Vote View Results Back Upcoming Events Aug 22 Happy Hour @ Slackwater Brewing Thu, Aug 22, 2019 Aug 23 Happy Hour @ Slackwater Brewing Fri, Aug 23, 2019 Aug 24 Ryga Arts Festival 2019 Sat, Aug 24, 2019 Aug 24 Falun Gong Meditation Class Sat, Aug 24, 2019 Aug 24 Happy Hour @ Slackwater Brewing Sat, Aug 24, 2019 Aug 24 Slackwater Sessions Vol. 4 / Ari Neufeld Sat, Aug 24, 2019 Aug 25 Art and Music in the Gardens Sun, Aug 25, 2019 Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list on the site, submit it now! Go to form Most Recent Feature Real Estate Today Real Estate Today Aug 12, 2019 Latest News Philadelphia gunman in custody after hourslong standoff Asian stocks lower after US indexes tumble on recession fear Impact down Cavalry 1-0 to advance to Canadian Championship final NewsAlert: Philadelphia gunman in custody after hourslong standoff Bilka scores OT winner as Americans top Canada at women's development camp Reports of tampered infant formula at Edmonton Walmart, no illnesses: CFIA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.