NewsAlert: Philadelphia gunman in custody after hourslong standoff

Officers gather for crowd control near a massive police presence set up outside a house as they investigate an active shooting situation, in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 MR

PHILIDELPHIA, United States - Police say a gunman who shot and wounded six Philadelphia police officers is in custody after an hourslong standoff.

More to come.

